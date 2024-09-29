Ocala Police wants help identifying the remains from a 20 year old cold case

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man whose remains were found 20 years ago that could close a cold case file.

According to the investigators, Ocala Public Works was excavating a water pipe near the 600 block of SW 12th Street and found human remains.

Medical professionals determined the unknown person to be a white male in his 40s with distinctive dental features, including missing teeth and a gap between his upper front teeth.

During the investigation, it showed the man suffered several bone fractures, though investigators said the timing of the injuries was unknown.

According to investigators, the man may have been buried there anytime between eight months and five years.

The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the case as a potential homicide.

Anyone with information on the case, call Ocala PD at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

