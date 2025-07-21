Ocala woman arrested after driving into friend, sparking gunfire near child, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said an Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after a chaotic altercation at a home in Putnam County.

Investigators said the incident ended with Terran Woods, 21, hospitalized and Shuntel Rose Johnson, 20, arrested after an attempt to reclaim items from Woods’ ex-partner’s home went awry Saturday night.

The incident began when Woods and Johnson entered the residence and started damaging property, specifically ripping tiles off the walls.

When the victim attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

During the struggle, the victim retrieved a firearm to deter the two women.

However, the gun discharged into the ceiling as Woods and Johnson attempted to seize it.

The confrontation took a dangerous turn when Johnson, under the influence, drove a vehicle and struck Woods, pinning her to the porch, deputies said.

Investigators said the action prompted the victim to fire at the vehicle to protect his child, who had wandered outside during the chaos.

Authorities determined the victim acted in self-defense, and thankfully, the child was unharmed.

Johnson faces multiple charges, including DUI and aggravated battery, while Woods, who suffered a broken leg, is also facing charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group