Ocoee Fire to host Operation Santa event

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Fire Department is hosting its 24th annual Operation Santa event on December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19.

Santa Claus and his helpers will visit 76 Ocoee neighborhoods giving out candy and spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of children and families.

Here are the dates and times:

December 3 – 5:30–9 p.m.

December 5 – 6:00–8:30 p.m.

December 10 – 5:30–8:30 p.m.

December 12 – 5:30–8:30 p.m.

December 17 – 5:30–9 p.m.

December 19 – 5:30–9 p.m.

If needed, rain dates will be held on December 6, 13 and 20.

Residents who see the float are encouraged to give Santa New, unwrapped toys, that will be donated to the Ocoee Police Department’s Holiday Toys for Kids in Need drive.

