Crash shuts down section of I-4 near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has a section of Interstate 4 shut down near downtown Orlando

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on I-4 eastbound near South Street, not far from SR-408.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed as crew respond to the scene.

The crash appears to involve a large recreational vehicle and a car.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

