Ocoee keeps school zone speed cameras running as other areas suspend program

OCOEE, Fla. — Some cities and counties have suspended school speed zone cameras, but Ocoee is still using them.

The city of Ocoee has issued 2,975 school speed zone violations in 90 days, maintaining its camera enforcement program even as neighboring jurisdictions suspend similar operations.

While other programs face questions regarding state law compliance, Ocoee officials say their cameras remain active and lawful.

The program has generated almost half a million dollars since November, a period during which Osceola County and the city of St. Cloud paused their camera programs.

Those suspensions followed concerns regarding equipment approval and the specific placement of cameras on local roads.

Ocoee police report that the cameras on Clark Road catch speeders daily.

Erica Robinson, an Ocoee resident who received a $100 fine, said she was confused about whether the cameras were still operational.

Robinson, who lives on Social Security, noted the financial difficulty of paying the citation. “I wasn’t sure if you were still doing this because I saw on television that they stopped the cameras,” Robinson said.

She stated that the warning light was not flashing during her trip to the hospital, but she chose not to contest the ticket due to fears that further legal action would increase her costs.

The program’s financial impact is significant. In addition to the base fine, the city charges a $50 administration fee for those who appear in court for violations.

Since November, when other local programs were first suspended, Ocoee has collected nearly $500,000 from these citations.

Officials identified Clark Road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city, as a primary location for the enforcement cameras.

The Ocoee Police Department maintains that the enforcement is necessary for student safety.

In a statement, the department said the program is in accordance with Florida law and has improved driver compliance with school zone speed limits.

The Ocoee Police Department stated the agency can reevaluate the program in the future if necessary.

