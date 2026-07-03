Ocoee’s Independence Day bash: Music, reenactments, and fireworks

OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee is celebrating Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary with an evening of live music, historical reenactments, family activities and fireworks.

The free celebration will take place Saturday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive.

The event will begin with a performance by the Gerry Williams Band, followed by a welcome from Mayor Rusty Johnson and the National Anthem at 5:45 p.m.

Throughout the evening, attendees can watch historical reenactments of Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride, meet actors portraying Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Abigail Adams, and sign a replica of the Declaration of Independence.

Families can also enjoy rides, games, food trucks, live music, photo opportunities and other patriotic activities.

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show over Starke Lake at 9 p.m.

The city will continue its America 250 celebration during its July 7 City Commission meeting, when Mayor Johnson will issue an America 250 proclamation. Members of the City Commission and representatives from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the ceremony dressed in colonial-era attire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group