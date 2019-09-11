  • Officials: Deputy accidentally shoots himself at Orange County gun range

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning at the Orange County Sheriff's Office's gun range, the agency said.

    Investigators said the deputy shot himself at about 10:30 a.m. at the range on Wewahootee Road near the Beachline and Innovation Way.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Corrections officer accidentally shoots himself during training in Orange County

    Officials said the deputy was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

    Authorities said the deputy, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, is a patrol corporal who has been employed by the agency since 2011.

    Read: Suspect in custody after 5 people stabbed at Florida industrial park, police say

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates on this developing story.

    Read: Everett Miller trial: Former Marine found guilty of killing two Kissimmee police officers

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories