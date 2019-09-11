Officials: Deputy accidentally shoots himself at Orange County gun range

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning at the Orange County Sheriff's Office's gun range, the agency said.
Investigators said the deputy shot himself at about 10:30 a.m. at the range on Wewahootee Road near the Beachline and Innovation Way.
Officials said the deputy was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Authorities said the deputy, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, is a patrol corporal who has been employed by the agency since 2011.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
