Officials discuss coal ash from Puerto Rico power plants dumped at Osceola County landfill

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins on Monday morning defended the county's decision to allow coal ash from Puerto Rico’s power plants to be dumped in a private landfill near the Holopaw area.
Hawkin began a news conference at the Osceola County Commission Chambers by disclosing his previous ownership of the landfill.
Related Headlines
He said he is speaking on behalf of the county because he has "better than layman's" knowledge about the landfill business.
TRENDING NOW:
- Babysitter receives maximum sentence in death of 3-year-old girl
- Drug dealing suspect on the run, jumped through apartment window to escape, deputies say
- Gas pump skimmers: Watch out for these 5 things
- WATCH: School bus driver grabs student before he could be hit by car
Representatives from AES Puerto Rico and Waste Connections -- the owner and operator of the JED Landfill -- fielded questions from reporters.
Officials said they will release test results later Monday.
Read: Coal ash from power plants in Puerto Rico finds its way to Osceola County landfill
Watch the news conference below:
RIGHT NOW: @fhawkinsjr is addressing the media, defending @OsceolaCountyFl’s decision to allow coal ash into a private landfill near Holopaw. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Mnumj8xD5T— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 13, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}