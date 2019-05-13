  • Officials discuss coal ash from Puerto Rico power plants dumped at Osceola County landfill

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins on Monday morning defended the county's decision to allow coal ash from Puerto Rico’s power plants to be dumped in a private landfill near the Holopaw area.

    Hawkin began a news conference at the Osceola County Commission Chambers by disclosing his previous ownership of the landfill.

    He said he is speaking on behalf of the county because he has "better than layman's" knowledge about the landfill business.

    Representatives from AES Puerto Rico and Waste Connections -- the owner and operator of the JED Landfill -- fielded questions from reporters.

    Officials said they will release test results later Monday.

    Watch the news conference below:

