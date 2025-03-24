Bear spotted inside student pickup area at central Florida middle school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are keeping an eye on a bear that ended up inside a middle school student pickup area on Monday.

School leaders with Markham Woods Middle School sent out an alert to parents Monday after the black bear was discovered in a tree in the parent loop area of the school.

Officials said the bear was seen sleeping and is closely being monitored by law enforcement.

Florida Fish and Wildlife agents are on their way to address this situation.

