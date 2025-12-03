Local

Officials warn residents to safely recycle old electronics, citing battery hazards

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is urging residents to properly dispose of old electronics following the surge in sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Improper disposal of items such as old phones, gaming consoles, and TVs can lead to hazardous consequences, particularly if lithium batteries are disposed of in regular trash.

Experts have warned about the dangers posed by lithium batteries when not disposed of correctly.

The initiative aims to prevent toxic elements from harming soil and waterways, ensuring a safer environment for the community.

