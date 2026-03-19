Olde Hearth Bread Company to open new Orlando retail shop in May

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olde Hearth Bread Company has announced plans to open a new retail shop this May in Orlando, expanding its presence with a storefront designed to serve fresh-baked goods directly to customers.

The new location, situated on Ivanhoe Row at 1231 N. Orange, will feature a wide selection of breads, pastries, cookies, and brewed coffee.

Owners Shannon Talty and Janice Talty say they plan to share updates as the opening date approaches.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the May launch draws closer.

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