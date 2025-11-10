One injured, one arrested after shooting at DeLand party, police say

DELAND, Fla. — A shooting at a party in DeLand early Sunday morning left one man injured and another in custody, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The incident occurred at 610 N. Kentucky Avenue, where Dawson Gregory Summers, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

DPD responded to the scene around 2:58 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds, who was then transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

DPD’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, where they learned that the homeowner had been hosting a large party at the residence.

Both the suspect and the victim were known to each other and had been consuming alcohol during the event.

Witnesses reported that the suspect began antagonizing the victim, leading to a physical altercation.

The suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim twice after the two engaged in mutual combat.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses at the party, and the suspected firearm was recovered, hidden inside the home’s laundry room.

Summers was later transported to the Volusia County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

