Only on 9: Family speaks after transwoman killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For several months, the family of an Orange County woman who was found shot and killed near the Florida Mall has been searching for answers.

Channel 9 obtained an affidavit that describes how it all happened. “Sometimes, I can be working and see something that reminds me of her. I can’t help it. It’s so hard,” said Willie Paul, the mother of Monique Brooks, a 49-year-old transwoman who was killed back in July of 2024.

Only Channel 9 Geovany Dias caught up with the mother and sister of Monique Brooks one day after a man was charged with her death.

“Since this happened, I’ve learned so much. I’ve gained a great deal of respect for the transgender community,” Brooks’ sister, Lecia Paul said. “They go through hell. They endure so much.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jeremy Smith. According to court documents, nearby surveillance video helped investigators identify him.

OCSO said on January 24, deputies met with Smith, who was already in custody for another crime.

Smith told deputies that “he witnessed the murder and knew the murder from the streets” and continued, “The murderer went by the nickname ‘Gutta.”

According to the court documents, Smith said, “’Gutta’ spoke to the victim just before shooting and said, “I told you I’d get your ass.” and then shot.” The family does not believe this was a random attack. “I don’t know for sure because I wasn’t there, but I always thought that,” said Brooks’ sister. “At the beginning, when this person had her credit card and put all these charges on it. I always thought it was a setup.”

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on July 19, 2024, in the Burlington parking lot on Orange Blossom Trail.

According to court documents, the surveillance video shows Brooks in the front seat of her car, with another person sitting in the passenger seat. Then, a man emerged from the wooded area near the parking lot, approached her vehicle, shot at her, and walked away.

Investigators said the passenger sitting next to Brooks helped them identify Jeremy Smith as the suspect and indicated that Brooks was targeted because she was transgender.

“I don’t know what transpired. But the sibling I know and love did not deserve that,” said Brooks’ sister.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Monique Brooks was among the 32 transgender people killed in the U.S. in 2024.

“She’s a part of us. She’s always been and will always be a part of us,” said Brooks’ mother.

Now, Brooks’ family told Channel 9 that although they don’t have closure, they do have a reason to continue fighting for justice—not only for Monique but also for her community.

