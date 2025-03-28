Only on 9: The man whom Florida Sen. Fine referred to as a “Terrorist Rag” speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Senator Randy Fine made no apologies Thursday after using the term “terrorist rag” when referring to a keffiyeh, a Middle Eastern headdress, worn by a person speaking in committee earlier this week.

Fine said in an interview with Channel 9 that anyone who wears a keffiyeh supports terrorism.

Robert Lee spoke only on 9. He’s the person Fine made that comment to.

Lee says he wears the Middle Eastern garment to show solidarity with Palestine.

He says he was taken back by Fine’s comment, adding that he was upset and frustrated.

“I feel like that it’s just furthering the, you know, the, the propaganda against the people of Palestine trying to paint an entire people, you know, as terrorists, you know, and it’s you know, it’s just not a fair comment to make,” Lee said.

Before Fine made comment, Fine spoke out against a bill that would prohibit the use of preferred pronouns in government workplaces. Lee also spoke against Fine cutting the allotted time of a speaker because she required a translator to 15 seconds.

Then, Fine told Lee his 30 seconds to speak was up.

“But you’re done too, next, 30 seconds,” Fine said interrupting.

“Yeah, 30 seconds is disgusting,” Lee replied.

Fine says that people in the committee meeting were disrespectful to him, making comments like “Madam Chair” to Fine who serves as chair of the committee.

Fine said people intentionally wore the garment in the committee because he’s Jewish. And that the act of someone wearing one is offensive.

“It is the symbol of Hamas. It is the symbol of Hezbollah. And call it whatever they want. But the truth is, that’s like saying the swastika on an on an armband is just a symbol of German,” Fine said.

Fine’s opponent in the congressional race, Josh Weil, released a statement to Channel 9 saying, “Randy Fine has no respect for Floridians and people who disagree with him. His comments are always intended to fearmonger - he is not the type of leader who will be looking out for FL-06 voters, only for himself.”

Fine responded to the statement, calling his opponent “Jihad Josh”.

“And so, of course, he wants to legitimize the use of this terrorist rag, just like the Nazis wanted to legitimize the use of the swastika. It is no different. He believes in Muslim terror. He’s not afraid to say it. And voters have to decide, do they want jihad Josh Weil? Or do they want someone like me who’s willing to fight for American values?,” Fine said.

