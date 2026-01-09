Only on 9: Video shows handcuffed woman shoot deputy using gun hidden in her pants

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Channel 9 shows how a woman slipped out of handcuffs and later shot a Marion County deputy .

According to the records, the Marion County deputy who arrested 22-year-old Rheanna Harden checked her three times but never found the gun hidden in her pants.

Deputies said Harden was “flexible” enough to grab a gun from her pants and open fire as she was inside a deputy cruiser.

The video shows she was able to get her left hand out of her handcuffs at least once. Court records say the deputy handcuffed her three times in total.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy arrested Harden for driving with a suspended license, providing a fake ID to law enforcement, and for possessing drugs.

Investigators said even though Harden was handcuffed behind her back and patted down before her arrest, she was able to shoot at the deputy using a small revolver hidden in her pants.

According to court records, Harden told investigators she got angry about how she was being treated on the way to jail. She told investigators she said a prayer moments before opening fire.

The deputy crashed his car, but exited the vehicle, and returned fire. Remarkably neither Harden nor the deputy were seriously injured.

Harden is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Her next court date is scheduled for January 9th.

She has a lengthy criminal history out of Bay County, which includes fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and grand theft.

