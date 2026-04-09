Opera Orlando presents The Merry Widow for 10th anniversary season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Opera Orlando is bringing one of opera’s best-known comedies back to the stage this month as part of its 10th anniversary season in Orlando.

The company’s new production of The Merry Widow opens April 24 at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with a second performance scheduled for April 26.

The operetta, written by Franz Lehár, follows a wealthy widow whose remarriage becomes a matter of national financial interest, setting off romantic confusion, political maneuvering and plenty of comedy.

Opera Orlando says the production will be performed in English with both English and Spanish supertitles, making it more accessible for broader Central Florida audiences.

Leading the cast is Sarah Joy Miller as Hanna Glawari, alongside Gabriel Preisser, who also serves as the company’s general director and appears in the role of Count Danilo.

Miller has performed with major opera companies across the country and has also appeared on the HBO series The Gilded Age.

Preisser said the production is designed to feel energetic and celebratory, blending comedy, waltzes and theatrical spectacle as the company reaches a milestone season.

0 of 5 Adrian Kramer Sarah Joy Miller Alexandra Kzeski Andy Papas Gabriel Preisser (Mary Kent)

The cast also includes Andy Papas, Alexandra Kzeski and Adrian Kramer.

Before opening night, performers will also appear in a smaller lead-up event called “Operetta Meets Bruschetta” at Judson’s Live on April 19, combining live music with food and drinks inspired by European opera traditions.

Tickets for The Merry Widow start at $22, with organizers offering a free pre-show talk for ticket holders before each performance.

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