Orange City announces $303,980 raised intersection and parking project

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Orange City announced Monday that construction is set to begin on the E. Graves Avenue and Oak Avenue Raised Intersection and Parking Improvement project.

E. Graves and Oak Ave upgrade The $303,980.16 project is expected to begin June 20, 2026 and be completed by September.

Improvements include a raised concrete intersection, ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, upgraded crosswalks, new pavement markings and signage, and installation of 20 parking spaces to support businesses and visitors.

The project will also improve accessibility throughout the intersection by adding more than 2,000 square feet of new sidewalk.

The $303,980.16 project is expected to begin June 20, 2026 and be completed by September.

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