Orange County Animal Services announce two August adoption promotions

ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) is celebrating the Summer Olympics and Back-To-School with two adoption promotions for the entire month of August: “Gold Medal Favorites” and “Teacher’s Pet.”

The announcement comes as OCAS continues to deal with a large number of animals in care and needs people to step forward to adopt or foster a homeless pet.

“There have been many times this summer when we’ve had a concerningly high number of animals under our umbrella of care, sometimes up to 700,” said Diane Summers, Manager of Orange County Animal Services. “Every time we turn to our community for help, people deliver. We’re again asking for help and want to share a word of thanks to everyone who has supported us during this period of time.”

Pets who have been in the shelter’s care for four weeks or longer will qualify as a “Gold Medal Favorite,” earn a gold sticker on their kennel card and have a reduced adoption fee of $10.

Read: Tropical disturbance gets more organized in Atlantic

OCAS will also celebrate local schools’ faculty and staff members with the “Teacher’s Pet” promotion.

The shelter will waive adoption fees for any school district employee (with proper school district identification) who decides to adopt a pet.

“Much like animal welfare workers, teachers and school staff are unsung heroes,” said Summers. “These individuals do so much to better our community through their work with children and we’re offering this promotion as a way to show our appreciation, and to hopefully match many of our homeless pets with loving families.”

Read: Deputies find gator roaming around neighborhood in Polk County

Each adopted pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going to their new home.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or adopting can find more information about the shelter here.

Read: New bill aims to create notification alerts on phones after shark attacks

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group