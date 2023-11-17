Orange County commissioner hosting 3 Thanksgiving meal giveaways

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are three opportunities for Orange County residents to get a full Thanksgiving meal leading up to the holiday.

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe said her office is hosting three Thanksgiving food drives starting this weekend.

Uribe said her goal is to provide Thanksgiving meals for 800 families in the community. Meals are limited to either a first come first serve basis, or through various public schools.

You can see a list of the upcoming events below:

Saturday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. at The Digestive and Liver Center, 100 N. Dean Road, Orlando.

Sunday, Nov. 19: 3 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando. This is a ticketed event.

Monday, Nov. 20: 5:30 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 26 Willow Drive, Orlando. This is a ticketed event.

