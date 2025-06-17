Orange County Commissioners address 9-1-1 response time concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Commissioners recently reviewed an audit of the county’s 9-1-1 response times, following a May report by 9 Investigates.

The report indicated that over a two-year period, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to only roughly 80% of 9-1-1 calls within 10 seconds, failing to meet the state-mandated requirement of 90%.

To enhance performance, the county suggested increasing staffing during busy call hours, reallocating some Sheriff’s Office personnel to manage calls, and hiring additional part-time call takers.

These measures aim to ensure faster response times and compliance with state law.

