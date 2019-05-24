Orange County corrections officers claim no wrongdoing in man's finger loss during jail booking

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Jail said its corrections officers didn't do anything wrong when a man lost part of his finger when they booked him into jail in April.
Jackie Manning told Channel 9 he plans to sue the jail and recently acquired a lawyer.
Orlando Police Department's body camera video allegedly shows Manning banging his head against a police car during his arrest.
Manning also appeared to be impaired and uncooperative.
Officials were called out to the home for a domestic violence charge on April 14. The charge was eventually dropped.
Manning's finger tip was cut off minutes after he was transferred to jail. He claimed an officer closed a food port on it twice.
Incident reports said Manning was yelling racial slurs and threats during booking and had to have his hands and feet restrained.
Officials said there is video of Manning being booked into jail, but Channel 9 wasn't able to obtain it due to security issues.
A memo from Orange County Internal Officials claims there were no policy violations after reviewing documents and videos.
The jail told Channel 9 they have not yet received a notice of Manning wanting to take the case to court.
