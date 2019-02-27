RIGHT NOW: Orange County crime scene detectives search home in Azalea Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several Orange County deputies and crime scene units are searching a home Wednesday afternoon in Azalea Park.
The law enforcement activity was focused on the garage of a home on Azalea Cove Circle near North Goldenrod Road.
Deputies would not say why they are searching the home, but crime scene detectives, multiple CSI vans and a mobile command unit were observed at the home.
WFTV reporter Ken Tyndall is at the location and working to gather more information from deputies.
Watch WFTV Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for live updates.
