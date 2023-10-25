Orange County deputies arrest suspect in fatal Winter Park shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve arrested the person responsible for shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 for a shooting at the University Plaza shopping center at University Boulevard and North Goldenrod Road.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken a hospital and later died there.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Anthony Marcelus Belen.

On Wednesday, investigators announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jonathan Eric Quinones for the shooting.

He was booked into the Orange County jail on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

Investigators haven’t shared exactly how they developed Quinones as their suspect or whether the two men were even know to each other before the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

