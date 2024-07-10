Orange County deputy is off patrol following a DUI arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Deputy has been relieved of all law enforcement duties while a criminal case against him is underway.

Deputy Thomas Boggs was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriffs Office for DUI charges on Wednesday.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Boggs’ blood alcohol concentration was about three times the legal limit when he was driving north on Primera Boulevard in Lake Mary on July 10th.

The report says a Seminole County Deputy watched Boggs swerve on the road and then saw Boggs pull into a parking lot around 1 am on Wednesday.

Read: Beat the heat: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat

According to the arrest report, the Seminole County Deputy noticed Boggs was slurring his speech, his eyes were bloodshot, and the car smelled of alcohol.

The arrest report says Boggs struggled to get out of his car and told the Seminole County Deputy he parked because he planned to walk the rest of the way to his home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Boggs has been with the department since may of 2015 and worked uniform patrol.

Read: See Florida’s new welcome sign

According to a spokesperson, he has been relieved of law enforcement duties and reassigned administrative duties until his criminal case wraps.

Once the criminal case is complete, OCSO will conduct its own internal investigation and when completed, it will be made public.

“As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty,” said Sheriff John Mina. “I am committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as Orange County deputies follow the laws that they are responsible to uphold.”

WATCH: Video shows ‘person of interest’ in 13-year-old Orange County girl’s murder

Boggs was scheduled to make a first appearance in front of an Seminole County judge Wednesday afternoon, but bonded out of jail before that appearance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group