Orange County faces DOGE audit over allegations of $330 million annual taxpayer burden

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is currently under audit by the State Department of Government Efficiency due to allegations of excessive spending that burden taxpayers.

A letter sent to Mayor Jerry Demings, received by Channel Nine, states that in the last five years, Orange County’s government has raised the financial load on property owners by $330 million each year.

The letter, signed by “DOGE,” says, “Over the past five years, Orange County taxpayers have seen your government raise property-related costs by $330 million annually.”

Channel Nine has reached out to Mayor Demings for a comment on the audit and allegations of significant spending but has not yet received a response.

