Orange County joins lawsuit challenging Senate Bill-180 over local development control

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has chosen to participate in a lawsuit challenging Senate Bill-180, a contentious state law that restricts local governments from implementing new building regulations or moratoriums.

The county commission unanimously approved joining the legal challenge, citing worries that the bill threatens local authority over development decisions.

Critics of Senate Bill-180 claim that it limits the power of cities and counties to control growth and development based on their specific needs.

Senate Bill-180 has sparked debate since it was introduced, as many local governments feel their autonomy is being threatened.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the bill, but details about the legal arguments and other involved parties are not clear.

©2025 Cox Media Group