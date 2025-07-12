Orange County motorcyclist killed in crash with parked truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a parked truck at the intersection of S Kirkman Rd and Universal Blvd.

The incident happened when a southbound motorcycle unexpectedly left the road and hit the back of a parked 2004 Freightliner truck on the northbound shoulder.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the crash to find out why the motorcycle veered off the road.

