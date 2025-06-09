Orange County offering financial counseling to residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando and Osceola County to offer free financial counseling.

It’s through the Orange County Financial Empowerment Center.

This service is available to anyone who lives or works in Orange County. It can help train people to create budgets, set savings goals, improve credit and reduce debt.

The counseling takes place by appointment at these five locations:

Pine Hills Community Center – 6408 Jennings Rd., Orlando

Hal Marston Community Center – 3933 W D Judge Dr., Orlando

John H Bridges Community Center – 445 W 13th St., Apopka

East Orange Community Center – 12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando

Oak Ridge Neighborhood Center for Families – 150 Amidon Ln., Orlando

Appointments are also available virtually and in Spanish.

Click here to learn more.

