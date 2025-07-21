Orange County roads closed for utility work, detours in place until August

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said it will close the intersection of North Ivanhoe Boulevard and North Orange Avenue in Orlando starting Monday for utility work and resurfacing.

FDOT said drivers should prepare for detours as the intersection closure is expected to last until early August.

According to FDOT, North Orange Avenue will remain open; drivers will need to follow detour routes to access North Ivanhoe Boulevard.

The detour routes provided by FDOT include turning onto East New Hampshire Street from North Orange Avenue, then proceeding to Gurtler Court to reach North Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Drivers from North Ivanhoe Boulevard should use Gurtler Court and East New Hampshire Street to access North Orange Avenue.

Lane closures will happen during daytime and nighttime, and construction schedules may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

This work is part of FDOT’s broader roadway improvement project on North Orange Avenue, stretching from Magnolia Avenue to north of Rollins Street.

