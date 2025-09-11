Orange County School District approves $7.5 billion budget despite enrollment drop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District has approved a new $7.5 billion budget despite a significant drop in student enrollment.

The budget, which has increased to $7.5 billion, comes as the district faces a decrease of more than 6,600 students. However, district leaders have assured that there will be no teacher layoffs. Instead, staffing will be reallocated to schools that need it the most.

Board members criticized the state for not providing enough funding for teacher pay, emphasizing the district’s commitment to supporting educators.

In addition to addressing budget concerns, the board reaffirmed its stance on vaccines, stating that the district will continue to follow scientific and legal guidelines.

