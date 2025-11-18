Orange County School District’s enrollment climbs after new partnership

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District reports that its efforts to bring students back into classrooms are showing positive results.

After losing approximately 6,000 students this school year, the district partnered with Caissa K-12 to boost enrollment.

“The idea is we get them in, get them back in, yet show the parents, show the students the amazing programs and the opportunities we have to keep them,” said a school district official.

Since partnering with Caissa K-12, the district has seen an increase in enrollment by about 1,900 students.

The district is considering renewing its contract with Caissa K-12, which is set to expire next month.

