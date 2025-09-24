Orange County school halts witchcraft-centered student announcements amid concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools administrators halted pro-witchcraft morning announcement segments at one local high school after just one day amid fears the announcements violated the First Amendment.

The “Witchy Wednesday” video segment at West Orange High School suggested rituals to students that they could perform based on the moon’s cycle, such as burning incense, folding and burning paper, and casting spells.

The segment raised flags at the pro-Christian legal group Liberty Counsel, which sent the district a letter last week.

“Other students, who may wish to share their Christian religious beliefs, may not be denied an opportunity to do so in a similar manner to the ‘Witchy Wednesday,’” counsel lawyers wrote, demanding a response by Sept. 30.

In a response, the district’s attorney, John Palmerini, confirmed the segments would no longer happen amid shared constitutional concerns.

He also called out the legal group for putting the district on blast before the district was able to respond and say the segment had already been canceled.

“The manner in which this matter was handled was surprising, given that both our organizations share the same goal to ensure that all students have their First Amendment free exercise rights respected,” Palmerini wrote.

