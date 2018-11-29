0 Orange County schools to expand random security screening

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County school district confirmed that it is expanding its safety screening program and students could see more random metal detectors and bag searches in school.

Officials said there will be more screenings, but we don't know exactly how many because the district won't reveal any numbers.

This program is different from the metal detector wands that were given to some administrators this year.

When students walk into Orange County schools, they could face more random screenings with metal detectors.

Thursday, the district confirmed that it's expanding its safety screening program, which checks students and backpacks for things like weapons.

Parents outside of Boone High School today approved of the change.

“It's great that they've been doing it,” said parent Jose Urbina. “And I hope they do it more often though.”

The expansion means private security teams will be able to check more schools, more often.

The screenings are not new. The program started back in 2013 and primarily focuses on middle and high schools.

The searches can happen any time and any day. And the school board just approved four outside firms this month to conduct them, which allows the expansion to move forward.

“I think more is always good,” said parent Cindy Kuck. “I love this girl right here so anything I can do to keep her safe and the school will do to keep her safe means the world to me.”

The screenings are also separate from the handheld wands given to administrators at middle and high schools this year. While those can be used too, the district said it is part of a layered approach to keep kids safe.

While district officials said they have confiscated what they call "unauthorized items," they didn't say what or how many.

