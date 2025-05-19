Local

Orange County sheriff to share update on ‘major investigation’ with state leaders

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it will give an update Monday on what it calls a “major investigation.”

Sheriff John Mina is set to be joined by Florida’s attorney general and the deputy commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read