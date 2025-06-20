Burna Boy, ambassador for African music, will debut at Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is buzzing as award-winning African music artist Burna Boy brings his 16-city tour, which includes Burna Boy’s debut performance at Orlando’s Kia Center on Wednesday, December 10.

The ‘No Sign Of Weakness Tour’ will feature him performing on a 360-degree stage, offering a rare opportunity to see the performance up close.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, captivates audiences worldwide with his electrifying, unforgettable live performances—boasting numerous sold-out shows and remarkable festival appearances.

Tickets for the Kia Center show began at roughly $39.95, subject to change.

The first African artist to have two albums earn over 1 billion streams on Spotify, Burna Boy has released seven studio albums and has amassed an extraordinary inventory of accomplishments and accolades.

