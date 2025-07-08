Central Florida saw slightly drier air this week, with moisture expected to return by the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience slightly drier air this week, with only isolated showers expected for the rest of the week.

However, there is a higher chance of evening storms on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather is expected to change by late weekend as more moisture returns, leading to increased rainfall from Sunday into next week.

