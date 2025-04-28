City acquires Mormon land for road project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando has acquired land from a real estate subsidiary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Orlando received roughly 15.34 acres of land from Suburban Land Reserve on April 23 in exchange for roughly $8 million in transportation impact fee credits. The exchange included drainage and slope easements, city spokeswoman Andrea Otero told Orlando Business Journal.

The land would be used for segment one of the Sunbridge Parkway, a four-lane road which would connect with Tavistock Development Co.’s Sunbridge project. The 27,000-acre development will span Orange and Osceola counties, including residential and commercial projects.

