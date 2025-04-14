Orlando’s Summerlin Avenue project to reduce South Street lanes for 5 months

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning April 28, Orlando and OUC—The Reliable One- will start the next phase of the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project.

This multiyear plan upgrades OUC’s drinking water and Orlando’s sanitary sewer and stormwater systems, enhancing service reliability, safety and residents’ quality of life. Motorists should prepare for delays on South Street and are encouraged to consider alternative routes.

Summerlin Avenue construction project A stretch of Summerlin Avenue near Downtown Orlando is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. (WFTV staff)

In the upcoming phase, the westbound lanes of South Street will be narrowed to one lane for traffic, starting from South Mills Avenue and extending until the road expands back to three lanes just west of the Summerlin Avenue and South Street intersection. The intersection can be seen from a better view of the map below.





This adjustment is expected to remain in place for about five months. Traffic traveling north and south on Summerlin Avenue will be rerouted around the closure between East Anderson Street and Pine Street.

This phase aligns with the completion of work at the Robinson Street and Summerlin Avenue intersection, which will reopen to traffic on April 18. Additionally, new work is anticipated to commence on Summerlin Avenue between Robinson Street and Ridgewood Street, lasting roughly 70 days.

Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project Details:

Project Timeline: The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring/Summer 2028.

Upcoming Project Work Areas: The intersection of Summerlin Avenue and South Street Summerlin Avenue between Robinson Street and Ridgewood Street

Temporary Traffic Disruptions: Work will result in temporary traffic disruptions to facilitate work. A partial intersection closure is required at South Street and Summerlin Avenue for a five-month duration.

Possible Night and Weekend Work: Work is scheduled to occur primarily Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but some night and weekend work may be required.

Visit here for more information, including project updates, maps, and the latest traffic or access changes.

