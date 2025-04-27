The City of Orlando showcases art in unconventional places

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando and The Corridor Project announce the Corridor Bike Trail Art Gallery, a year-long outdoor art installation showcasing local artists’ talents.

The Corridor Bike Trail Art Gallery will be along Anderson Street, beginning at the Greenwood Urban Wetlands at Mills Avenue and extending to Crystal Lake Drive along the Lake Underhill Path, adjacent to the Orlando Executive Airport.

“Public art has the power to inspire, connect, and enhance the spaces we move through every day,” says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The installation officially opened on Saturday with a festive group bike ride and walk that began at Orlando Skate Park, guided by Patrick Greene and his team from The Corridor Project.

Dyer continues, “The Corridor Bike Trail Art Gallery merges art and recreation in a way that brings vibrancy to our trail systems and celebrates Orlando’s creative community. This project is a great example of how we can activate our public spaces to serve both culture and community.”

Invited artists will join each quarter by applying for an opportunity to showcase their exceptional work in future installations.

Those selected will be awarded a $500 honorarium, with $300 generously provided by The Corridor Project and an extra $200 thanks to Commissioner Patty Sheehan’s support.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group