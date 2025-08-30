Crash on I-4 West in Orange County causes major traffic delays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-4 West in Orange County has blocked the left lane before mile marker 90 and State Road 414.

The incident occurred earlier today, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area. Authorities have been working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

Channel 9 contacted authorities regarding the crash and was last updated at 3:51 PM, showing that efforts to handle the situation are still in progress.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays, as the left lane remains blocked. A trooper is currently monitoring the area at the scene.

crash on I-4 West in Orange County A crash on I-4 West in Orange County has blocked the left lane before mile marker 90 and State Road 414. (Florida 511/Florida 511)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group