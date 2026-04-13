Death penalty or life sentence for convicted College Park killer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man convicted of killing a woman in College Park over 20 years ago is back in court this afternoon for the penalty phase of his trial.

Last week, we reported that Demorris Hunter was found guilty of first-degree murder. Now, jurors must decide whether Hunter should spend the rest of his life in prison for killing Theresa Green or face the death penalty.

We will follow the court proceedings this afternoon and bring you updates on Eyewitness News starting at four.

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