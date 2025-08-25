Downtown Winter Park welcomes its new Gateway

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park hosted a dedication ceremony for a newly installed historic gateway to downtown Winter Park on Monday at 9 a.m. at North Park Avenue and Webster Avenue.

The first of two gateways, the gateway is designed to honor the heritage and historic significance of downtown Winter Park, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.

A second gateway is planned to be installed on the south end of Park Avenue in late September.

