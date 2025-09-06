Early morning crash in Orange County delays I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has occurred on I-4 East in Orange County, blocking two left lanes and closing the on-ramp before mile marker 79/SR-423.

The incident was last updated at 8:08 AM on September 6.

The severity of the crash is classified as major and Orlando Fire Rescue is on scene to assist with scene management.

Drivers are advised to move over or slow down as they approach the area due to blocked lanes and a closed on-ramp. The crash happened in the central part of Orange County, affecting traffic on I-4 East.

Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution while traveling through the affected area.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as additional details emerge.

