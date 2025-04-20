Eggs fell from the sky at the annual Easter Eggstravaganza in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee hosted its annual Easter Eggstravaganza, dropping delightful Easter eggs, sweet candy and fun prizes for all community members to enjoy together.

This year, a helicopter dropped Easter eggs, candy and prizes at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center.

It was a day filled with exciting games and activities that everyone could enjoy, not to mention a delightful surprise visit from the Easter Bunny himself!

The City of Ocoee truly knew how to host a fantastic community event, perfectly timed for the holiday weekend, spreading joy, laughter and wonderful memories throughout the city.

