Electronic trackers and scent jars aid police in search efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are now using scent jars and electronic trackers to find missing persons faster. These helpful tools support K-nine units during search efforts, especially when looking for vulnerable individuals, making the process safer and more efficient.

The Orange, Volusia, Osceola and Brevard County Sheriff’s Offices all offer comparable initiatives to help families protect loved ones who may be prone to wandering.

Law enforcement officials state that these resources can significantly reduce search time. When someone has been missing for only a short while, having a scent jar or tracker on hand enables officers to start a focused search right away.

In one instance, a woman with dementia was found within an hour after she left her home. Her family had used a scent jar prepared beforehand, and she was also wearing an electronic tracking device.

In that case, the tools assisted K-nine units in finding her shortly after the search started.

A Jacksonville detective stated that the tools work best when law enforcement is notified right away after a disappearance. “It’ll cut down anywhere from, especially the timeframe. Like if they’ve only been gone 15, 20 minutes, it saves us hours,” the detective said.

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