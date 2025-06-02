Embry‑Riddle receives FEMA grant to train first responders in faster drone deployment

ORLANDO, Fla. — As drone technology becomes increasingly common in emergency response, experts and first responders say this shift is not a future concept — it’s already saving lives.

“This is not something in the future. This is happening right now,” says Dr. Chuyang Yang, an assistant professor at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University.

Just two weeks ago, first responders in Orlando used a drone in Lake Nona during the search for a missing teenager. This type of scenario is precisely what researchers like Dr. Yang are working to improve.

He continues by saying, “If the geographic features become more complex, let’s say there’s a lot of obstacles, trees, high buildings, when the helicopter can’t get into that field to do the survey in a search and rescue, now it comes to the drones role for fast deployment and low risk.”

The university has received a grant from FEMA for this training spanning over two and a half years. The program will focus on both tactical and strategic uses of drones, especially in situations where helicopters are unable to operate safely or when coordination with other agencies’ aircraft is necessary.

“To better help save people’s lives. I think that’s the things the public needs to be aware of now, is like all the things happening, and the drones play an important role, but at the same time, the good things come with risk. We want to mitigate the risk,” said Dr. Yang.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group