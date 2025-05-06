‘Enchanted Forest’ themed prom experience hosted at Nemours Children’s Health

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona organized a magical Enchanted Forest themed prom specially designed for teenage patients facing chronic illnesses and unique medical needs.

The event facilitates a medically inclusive prom for adolescents who would otherwise be unable to participate in this significant milestone due to their health conditions.

Nemours Children's Hospital hosts prom experience

Dozens of current and recent patients had the chance to see their prom dreams come alive.

Before the event, prom-goers had the wonderful chance to enjoy a full glam treatment with complimentary hair and makeup services, all thanks to talented professional stylists provided by Nemours.

Attendees arrived in traditional prom dresses and tuxedos. They also experienced the chance to walk the red carpet, socialize, dance, listen to music and enjoy various other activities.

For young people battling chronic illnesses or health issues, attending a school prom may be implausible due to their respective medical conditions or pose a significant threat to their health and well-being.

For countless teenagers, going to the prom is a cherished rite of passage, filled with unforgettable moments and memories that will be treasured for a lifetime.

