Firm to cut 50 jobs tied to Central Florida Expressway Authority contract

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A contractor for the Central Florida Expressway Authority will cut jobs in the Orlando region.

Transportation Operations & Management Solutions LLC announced in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter that it would lay off 50 employees tied to toll collection. The notice lists toll plazas on State Roads 408, 414, 439, 417 and 528 and the employees are not listed as direct workers of CFX.

Read: Southwest flight, private plane nearly collide at Chicago Midway Airport

The company recently was approved for a fifth and final one-year renewal worth up to $20.05 million with the authority to operate and manage CFX’s tolling facilities through Dec. 25. The original contract signed in 2015 included five years with five one-year renewals.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group