Florida drivers see gas prices decline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers are experiencing a welcome decline in gas prices. As of Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $2.95 per gallon.

According to AAA, this is a 15-cent drop from last week and continues a 10-day streak of falling prices.

“This is a welcome relief for Floridians after a summer of fluctuating prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The current average price is 18 cents lower than last month and the same reduction from this time last year. Seasonal trends, like the end of summer travel and school reopenings, usually reduce fuel demand, causing prices to fall.

The introduction of cheaper winter-blend gasoline helps ease prices, but hurricane threats to Gulf Coast refineries or rigs could disrupt this trend.

