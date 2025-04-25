Florida man wins $1 million playing scratch-off

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery reveals that a Florida man from Orlando has claimed the $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Jeffery Mason purchased his winning ticket from Chevron at 2893 Delaney Avenue in Orlando. The location is more precise, as shown on the map below.

This exciting word-themed game offers over $239.6 million in cash prizes.

Florida Lottery announces local winner of $1 million Jeffery Mason, 56, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH Scratch-Off game. (Florida Lottery/Florida Lottery)

Players can look forward to four spectacular top prizes of $5 million each.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group